The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties has called for thorough investigation of the Principal Officers of the House of Representatives following a secret public hearing conducted by Reps Committee on Heath Services and the barring of journalists from covering the process that would lead to the passage of the contentious infectious disease bill.

In its reaction to the refusal to allow journalists cover the public hearing in Abuja, the CNPP in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said it has become imperative for all security agencies to commence a transparent investigation of the Reps leaders to ascertain who they are working for.

The Bill was sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Pascal Obi, Chairman, House Committee on Health Institutions; and Tanko Sununu, Chairman of the Committee on Health Services.

It seeks to repeal the Quarantine Act and enact the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill to make provisions relating to quarantine and regulations for preventing the introduction and spread of dangerous infectious diseases in Nigeria, and for other related matters.

Ezugwu said: “We were shocked that the House of Representatives, supposedly working for the good of Nigeria and Nigerians, would stop journalists carrying out their legitimate duty were barred from covering proceeding at the public hearing on a bill that was initiated to force Nigerians to be vaccinated.

“The action raises question on who the House of Reps members are working to satisfy and gives Nigerians reason to believe that the legislators were bribed to carry out a predetermined exercise by certain paymasters.

“We therefore call on all relevant security agencies, including the Police and the Department of State Services to leave no stone unturned in determining who these paymasters are or in whose interest the House of Representatives is serving.

“When the Coalition of United Political Parties raised the alarm that the lawmakers may have been compromised, not many Nigerians took the allegations as seriously as it deserved.

“Meanwhile, we call on all lawmakers of good conscience in the House of Reps to reject any report emanating from the Public Hearing when presented for consideration on the floor of the House.

“It is time to save not only our democracy but also our public health institution from the apron strings of western influence who have vowed to turn Nigerians into guinea pigs for experiment in the name of vaccination against infectious disease.

“And, because of the strong resistance mounted by majority of citizens against the bill that would make vaccination compulsory for all, we expected the House of Reps to hold the Public Hearing online to accommodate more views but they went ahead to even shut out journalists creating more doubt about their sincerity of purpose.”