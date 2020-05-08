The Chairman of the Kano State Coronavirus Task Force Team, Prof. Abdulrazaq Garba Habib, has been discharged, a month after he contracted the disease and was taken into isolation at the State Isolation Facility.

Habib, who works with the Department of Medicine at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital of Bayero University Kano, was discharged following a negative follow-up test result, and cessation of all the symptoms.

While appreciating his colleagues, friends and well-wishers who “consistently” prayed for his recovery when he was infected, Prof. Habib disclosed that he contacted the deadly virus while serving as member of the State Task Force.

“I suffered moderately severe disease of high fever, cough, mild shortness of breath, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, hypocholimia, severe weakness and shock,” the BUK Don said in a two-minute audio clip obtained by PRNigeria.

Habib, who said he was sick for about one month and on admission for 20 days, also revealed that he lost 7kg of weight.

He added that he was, however, treated with necessary medication, IV fluids, oxygen, and steam inhalation using black seed and ginger tea, among others.

“I will like to reiterate the need for us all as healthcare workers to enlighten people that COVID-19 is real, and we should adhere to the known effective preventive measures of social distancing, lockdown, use of face masks, and the provision and utilization of all personal protective equipment for at-risk personnel,” the COVID-19 Task Force Chair pointed out.

Habib, who said he was saddened to learn that several of his professional colleagues have been infected, thanked Almighty God, his friends, well-wishers and colleagues in the healthcare industry who rallied round him through constant prayers and provision of care.

“In particular, I will like to thank all my colleagues within MDCAN, NMA, NARD, JOHESU, other healthcare workers group and others. I believe we should not relent on all the preventive, curative and palliative measures, while praying to Almighty God to bring an end to the pandemic, here in Nigeria and everywhere,” he added.

Prof. Habib is an infectious and tropical diseases physician, public health implementer, epidemiologist, educator and a professor since 2009.

PRNigeria also learnt that Habib is member/fellow of West African Infectious Diseases Institute; Global Snakebite Initiative; International Society of Toxinology; International AIDS Society; International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases; and International Society for Infectious Diseases and Royal Society for Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (inactive subscription).

He is also a Trustee of the Toxinolgy Society of Nigeria; an International Advisor to the Royal College of Physicians London (UK) and was acting Chair of Friends for Global Health, USA.