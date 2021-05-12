RelatedPosts No Content Available

Three persons, including an infant, on Wednesday died in a gas explosion that occurred in Abeokuta, Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the incident occurred around 3pm at Oke-Egunya, along NTA Road in Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

According to an eyewitness account, the incident occurred when a technician was topping up gas of a faulty refrigerator at a residence in the area.

“In the process of topping up gas into the refrigerator, there was an attraction of fire from someone cooking with firewood and there came an explosion,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Fire Service in the state, Fatai Adefala, said after receiving the distress call, his men rushed to the scene.

According to him, upon getting to the scene, they discovered it was gas explosion.

He confirmed three were burnt to death as they were caught up with the explosion.

“We received a distress call at 3:15pm at Oke-Igbore. We learnt it was a spark of fire. On getting there, we discovered it was a gas explosion.

“What really happened was that they were cooking outside with fire and unfortunately the gas exploded.

“They were trying to top the gas in the fridge, in the process, it exploded.

“Three lives were lost, one infant was among them. For now, the bodies are still lying there. You know it was those who are living in that house that were affected. It is an ancient building,” he said.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) also confirmed the incident.

Akinbiyi said that seven injured victims were rescued and taken to the Federal Medical Center, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, while the deceased had been buried by their family according to Islamic rites.