The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has not employed the services of any consultant to conduct any recruitment exercise on its behalf, describing anyone claiming to be working for it in this regard as fraudsters.

In a statement on Tuesday signed its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission noted that the unscrupulous elements have gone to the extent of cloning the logo of the commission and commenced soliciting for applicants to apply for jobs in the commission.

“The fraudsters claim that they have been appointed consultants to the commission and are reportedly asking innocent Nigerians to pay some amount of money as application fees,” it warned.

The statement recalled that on two previous occasions in the last few months, the commission had issued disclaimers on the matter of fake employment merchants and racketeers who open fake employment websites, collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public and issuing fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the commission.

It, therefore, warned the general public to “take note that not only is the commission not recruiting at the moment, it has not appointed any consultants or agency to recruit on its behalf.”

It urged members of the public to be cautious and not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by fraudsters.

“Any person who is approached by any individual or group claiming to be recruiting for the commission should please report to security agencies,” Okoye said.