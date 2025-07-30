INEC urges SIECs to strictly follow electoral act

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to strictly follow the Electoral Act in conducting local government elections across the nation.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made this call during a courtesy visit by the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He stressed the importance of Sections 98 to 113 and Section 151 of the Electoral Act 2022, which apply to local elections across the country.

Yakubu said challenges faced by SIECs go beyond funding, noting that processes and procedures must be clearly defined for effective elections.

He criticised a recent case where a state issued only 21 days’ notice for local elections, calling it unlawful and practically unworkable.

According to Yakubu, such short notice violates the law and Supreme Court rulings, leaving insufficient time for proper election preparation.

He urged SIECs to emulate INEC’s consistency in conducting local elections, as done regularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He recalled INEC released the FCT election timetable over 360 days in advance, in full compliance with legal requirements.

Yakubu questioned how elections could be organised within 21 days, including party primaries, campaigns, and voter education.

He added it was impossible to recruit and train staff, manage logistics, and secure elections within such a short timeframe.

Yakubu reaffirmed INEC’s support for SIECs through technical help, capacity building, and knowledge sharing.

He said INEC would continue to provide voters’ registers, polling unit lists, and political party lists promptly.

“No SIEC has ever been denied support. We’ve always fulfilled this responsibility and will continue doing so,” Yakubu said.

He said the best collaboration would be for SIECs to conduct local elections like INEC does in the FCT.

“Your role is critical to ensuring credible elections across Nigeria,” he added.

FOSIECON Chairman Mamman Eri said the visit aimed to strengthen collaboration between INEC and SIECs.

Eri, who also chairs Kogi State Electoral Commission, said FOSIECON’s new leadership prioritises integrity, transparency, and synergy with INEC.

He said a closer partnership would help consolidate democracy, particularly at the grassroots level.

Eri added that credible local elections were crucial to democratic development in Nigeria.

“With proper support, SIECs could deliver elections that meet both national and international standards,” he said.

He called for INEC’s help in deploying technology and building systems to improve election management.

He also requested support for capacity development and experience sharing among electoral bodies.

Eri asked INEC for guidance on the recent Supreme Court ruling that annulled Rivers State’s local government elections.

He said while state laws govern most local elections, the ruling affirmed INEC’s legal procedures.

“Many of us face the issue of 90 days’ notice. The judgment referred to a 360-day period,” he said.

He asked how state laws can align with National Assembly laws and INEC’s procedures in light of the court ruling.

Eri said many SIECs lack financial means to follow these large and complex procedures.

“Most states are not financially autonomous. We often seek funds from the executive before elections,” he said.

He urged INEC to advocate for financial independence for SIECs, which he said would lead to better outcomes.

Eri described the visit as reaffirming FOSIECON’s commitment to credible elections and shared democratic goals. (NAN)

