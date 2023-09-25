INEC to conduct mock accreditation in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is organising a mock accreditation exercise in 27 polling units across three states where off-circle governorship elections are scheduled for later this year.

The exercise which is to test run the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the election would be conducted in the three states on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The national commissioner in charge of information and voter education, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, September 25.

He said the exercise would take place simultaneously in a maximum of three polling units per Senatorial district across the three states.

The statement read: “The commission met today Monday 25th September 2023 and, among other issues, reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States scheduled for Saturday 11th November 2023.

“As was the case in recent off-cycle Governorship elections, the Commission will conduct a mock accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and upload polling units’ results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“The test run will take place simultaneously in the three States on Saturday 14th October 2023 from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

“A maximum of three polling units in each Senatorial District have been identified across each of the three States, covering a total of nine Senatorial District and 27 polling units. Lessons learnt from the exercise will be taken into consideration in ensuring a seamless process on Election Day.

“Full details of the polling units, including their locations by Local Government Area (LGA), Registration Area (RA)/Ward, Delimitation Code, and number of registered voters have been uploaded to our website and social media platforms.

“The Commission appeals to registered voters in the selected polling units to turn up with their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for the exercise. The public is advised that this is strictly a test accreditation exercise and not the actual election.”