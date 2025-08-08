INEC to begin continuous voter registration in 811 centres across Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will be held in 811 centres across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement issued after the commission’s regular meeting in Abuja.

Olumekun stated that for easy identification, INEC would be deploying an online CVR Live Locator to assist citizens in locating their registration centres nationwide.

He noted that, as earlier announced by the INEC, the CVR would resume on August 18 with the online pre-registration, while the in-person registration option would follow a week later on August 25.

“Thereafter, the two processes will continue simultaneously for a year until August 30.

“The exercise will be held in 811 centres made up of our 774 local governments, 36 states and FCT offices nationwide from 9am to 3pm (Monday to Friday) every week with the exception of national public holidays.

“The locator will go live a day before the commencement of the CVR on August 17, 2025, and can be accessed at the following address: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/locator,” he said.

Olumekun added that the commission on Thursday uploaded a 38-page document to its website and other official online platforms indicating the addresses of the 811 in-person registration centres nationwide.

“Similarly, dedicated telephone numbers have been given for each state of the federation to serve as help desks for citizens that require further clarification.

“The procedure for both the online and in-person registrations remains the same as was the case in 2022.

“Detailed information on the process, including video clips, will once again be released by the commission next week,” Olumekun said.

The national commissioner also disclosed that after the July 23 update on requests for party registration, the commission had received eight more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

This, according to him, brought the number received so far to 151.

He noted that details of the latest requests, indicating their proposed names, acronyms, logos, addresses and interim leaderships of the associations, had also been uploaded to the commission website and other online platforms for public information.

“Having created the portal for party registration, the commission has commenced the shortlisting of the associations that meet the requirements to proceed to the application stage.

“Details will be released immediately after the 16 bye-elections in 12 states scheduled for Saturday, August 16.

Olumekun reassured Nigerians that the commission would continue to keep citizens informed on all its activities. (NAN)

