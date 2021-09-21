INEC suspends CVR online pre-registration, biometric capturing in Lagos for seven days – Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the temporary suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online pre-registration and physical biometric capturing exercises in Lagos State.

INEC’s spokesman, Femi Akinbiyi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening in Lagos, added that the suspension was to allow for the display of voters’ register of applicants already captured.

Akinbiyi said that the commission would as from Tuesday, September21 suspend the online pre-registration of voters which started on June 28 and in-person biometric registration that commenced on July 26 nationwide.

According to him, the commission will embark on a voter register display for claims and objections.

“The exercise, based on the approved time lines and schedule, will start on September 24 and end on September 30 2021.

“The temporary CVR stoppage is to give room for all registrants to check for appropriateness or otherwise of their information supplied during the registration.

“The seven-day long activities are also to raise objections (if any) about names that are not supposed to be on the register, like names of dead persons, foreigners and Nigerians below the age of 18.

“The commission will also use the period for other necessary housekeeping (backend) activities in preparation for the next quarter,” Akinbiyi said.

He urged all residents to avail themselves of the opportunity to help in the capture of the correct information about all registrants in the state on INEC’s database.

Names of registrants will be displayed for the public at the local government INEC offices in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, Akinbiyi said.