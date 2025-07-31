INEC, stakeholders strategise for credible election in Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged critical stakeholders in Jigawa State to support its efforts in ensuring a smooth, credible, and inclusive electoral process.

Electoral Officer of Babura Local Government, Malam Hafiz Khalid, made the call at the stakeholders’ meeting held at Babura local government INEC office as part of preparations for the upcoming by-election in the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of the constituency’s representative, Isa Yaro, who passed away on May 10, 2024, at the age of 46.

To fill the vacant seat, the by-election has been scheduled by INEC for August 16, 2025.

In his address, the Electoral Officer outlined the schedule of election activities, adding that the critical stakeholders’ meeting is to ensure a smooth, credible, and inclusive electoral process.

Khalid emphasized the importance of cooperation and transparency at every stage, describing the election exercise as a collective responsibility that requires the active support of all stakeholders.

Stakeholders at the meeting made valuable contributions and raised critical questions aimed at enhancing the credibility and smooth conduct of the electoral process.

Logistics, security, voter sensitisation, and the conduct of political parties were among the key issues discussed during the two-hour meeting.

In his remarks, the District Head of Babura, Alhaji Muhd Mustapha, who was present at the meeting, expressed his commitment to supporting INEC and ensuring a peaceful election.

“We will work with INEC to ensure that the by-election is successful,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to work in synergy to ensure the by-election’s success.

Participants pledged to support INEC’s efforts in delivering a peaceful and credible exercise.

Representatives of security agencies also assured of their readiness to provide adequate security.

