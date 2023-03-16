INEC speaks on report it appointed Tinubu’s ex-aide as Head of ICT

The Independent National Electoral Commission has refuted a media report alleging that it has appointment one Femi Odubiyi, a former Lagos State Commissioner during the regime of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor, as its Head of ICT.

Recall that Asiwaju Tinubu emerged winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election conducted by the INEC.

Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared winner of the polls on March 1, 2023.

Festus Okoye, the INEC Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, spoke on the allegation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okoye said that none of INEC ICT staff was named Femi Odubiyi, adding also that none of its staff had held political appointment.

He said: “The attention of the commission has been drawn to a widely publicised report attributed to a well known Lagos politician, Chief Olabode George, that INEC has appointed one Femi Odubiyi, a former Commissioner in Lagos State and an associate of a prominent politician, as its head of ICT.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. To set the record straight, the name Femi Odubiyi does not even exist within our ICT Department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any state office of the commission.

“Our ICT staff are career officers of the commission. None has held any political appointment in any state of the federation.

“The public is urged to disregard the story. Its promoter should have been circumspect so as not to be seen as a purveyor of fake news.”