INEC shamelessly moving to rig election in Abia – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State said it has discovered moves by the Independent National Electoral Commission to rig Saturday’s election.

The allegation was levelled by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Sir Don Ubani, in a statement on Friday.

Ubani said: “INEC has deliberately and unlawfully withheld Result Sheets for both Presidential and Senatorial elections for tomorrow.

“Intelligence available to PDP in the State indicates that tomorrow’s elections will be mere waste of time, as INEC has already filled the Result Sheets in favour of candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC.

“This illegality and open day electoral robbery by INEC is condemnable and unacceptable to PDP and will be legitimately and vehemently resisted and rejected.

“PDP in Abia State insists that elections in the State shall be free, fair, credible and also verifiable.”