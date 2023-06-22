INEC sets date to begin review of 2023 general election

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will begin post-election review of the 2023 general election in July.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, revealed this.

Okoye spoke in a statement issued after the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the decision was in line with the commission’s practice over the years.

He said that the review would focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections.

He said the review would involve the commission’s officials at national and state levels as well as stakeholders with a view to learning lessons and charting the way forward.

Okoye said: “The review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on July 4 and end with the Commission’s retreat on August 5.

“At state level, the internal review will involve the Commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries as well as some presiding officers and collation/returning officers.

“The external engagement will involve critical stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers and the the media.

“Others include service providers such as transporters that facilitated the movement of personnel and materials for the election.”

Okoye said that INEC welcomes actionable recommendations from stakeholders towards strengthening institutional capacity for the discharge of its responsibilities and the enhancement of processes and procedures.

He added that a detailed schedule of activities and timelines for the review would be released immediately after the meeting with RECs in July.

—