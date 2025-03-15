INEC releases voters’ register for Rivers LG election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has released the voters’ register for the Local Government Area election scheduled for August 9, 2025 in Rivers State.

Tamunotonye Tobins, Commissioner in charge of Media and Civic Education at the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, said this.

Tobins, who disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, stated that with the release of the voters’ register, preparations for the election were now in full swing.

“RSIEC has obtained the updated Register of Voters for Rivers State, along with the current list of registered political parties in the country,” he confirmed.

He noted that the documents were transmitted to RSIEC in a letter marked: “INEC/RV/SVR/498/155.”

“The commission reassures the people of Rivers State of RSIEC’s commitment to conducting credible, free, and fair elections on Saturday, August 9,” he added.

