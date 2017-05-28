INEC releases details of election to fill Adeleke’s Senate seat

The Independent National​ Electoral Commission has fixed July 8 for Osun-West Senatorial District bye-election to elect a new senator for the constituency following the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

A notice by INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Osun State, E.A Ademusire, in Osogbo on Monday, said the conduct of parties’ primaries would commence on Tuesday through June 14, while the election would hold on July 8.

The notice stated that bye-election was scheduled “consequent upon the position of the enabling status that bye-elections to fill the declared vacant seat by the National Assembly be conducted within 30 days upon the declaration.

“Take note that by the directives of the Chairman, Independent National​ Electoral Commission’s bye-election for Osun West Senatorial seat will hold on Saturday, July 8, 2017.”

The attachment to the notice however indicated that last day of submission of party nomination form is June 15, publication of nominated candidate’s names, June 22 and submission of names and addresses of party agents to INEC officer, June 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osun West Senatorial seat became vacant following the sudden death of Isiaka Adeleke on April 23.

NAN.