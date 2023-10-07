INEC refutes report of withdrawing from Kano governorship petition case

The Independent National Electoral Commission has refuted reports that it has withdrawn from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano governorship election petition case. It said that the report based on a letter written by the legal officer of its Kano office was misleading and unauthorized by the body.

This was made public in a statement by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee on Saturday.

The statement however said the unauthorized letter had been withdrawn while the officer had been reprimanded.

“The public is therefore advised to discountenance the insinuation that the Commission has withdrawn from the case or even worse abandoned the appeal.

Also Read:

“We wish to state categorically that where litigants join INEC in a case, the Commission is under obligation to respond accordingly. We have therefore instructed our lawyers to proceed in line with extant policy of the Commission. The policy has not changed,” the statement added.