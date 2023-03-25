INEC reacts to video of purported attack on Prof. Yakubu’s property

The Independent National Electoral Commission has debunked speculations on the social media that a property vandalised by some youths in a video clip belonged to its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

A video that went viral on Saturday claimed youths in Bauchi, Bauchi State attacked Yakubu’s house in the town.

But the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said Yakubu had no such property anywhere in the world.

He urged members of the public to disregard the claim.

“Oyekanmi said: “The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip, circulating on the social media, does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

“This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers.

“The public should disregard it.”