A National commissioner of the Independent National Commission (INEC), Abubakar Nahuche, has resigned his appointment.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed this to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Okoye said that Nahuche, who was the Chairman, Estate, Works and Transport Committee, representing North West, resigned his appointment on personal reasons.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari had accepted Nahuche’s resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.

Nahuche from Zamfara was sworn in as INEC national commissioner on December 7, 2016.

He attended the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

He then proceeded to the Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, U.S., and studied for his Master’s degree in the same discipline between 1976 and 1978.

He was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL) in June 2007 and served until February 2008.

Nahuche also undertook a six-month Short Service Course at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Zaria in 1979; the Jungle Warfare and Combat Survival Course at the Nigerian School of Infantry, Jaji, in 1980.

He also did the Junior Staff College Course at the Command and Staff College also in Jaji in 1981.

He worked at various times as Project Manager, Nigerian Army Fixed Communication Project and as Assistant to the Commander, Corps of Signals of the Nigerian Army from 1983 to 1984.

He was also Special Assistant to the Minister of Communication and was with the Nigerian Security Organisation from 1984 to 1986.