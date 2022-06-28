INEC mourns death of Pilot Newspaper correspondent

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed shock at the death of Yomi Kareem, a Correspondent with the Pilot newspaper and member of the Commission’s Press Corps.

Kareem according to a press release signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye passed away on 23rd June 2022.

OKoye said: “The Press Corps, of which Mr. Kareem is a member, has worked closely with the Commission over the years, playing its dual role as the watchdog of the democratic process while also keeping the public informed about the Commission’s activities and efforts to improve the electoral system.

“Mr. Kareem’s professionalism and integrity were always visible in his works and contributions. His last official engagement with the Commission was the coverage of the recently concluded Ekiti Governorship election held on 18th June 2022. Indeed, his attributes as a respectable, committed journalist and gentleman will be sorely missed”.

Okoye restated that INEC commiserates with Kareem’s family, colleagues, friends and management of the Pilot Newspaper on this sad incident, praying God to give his wife, children, and all those who hold him dear the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.