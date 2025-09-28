INEC monitors controversial PDP congress

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored one of the controversial congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday in Kebbi State.

The National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, were divided over the congress.

They wrote different letters to INEC on the status of the congress in Kebbi State and two others: Plateau and Cross River States.

In the letters seen by The Eagle Online on Saturday, while Anyanwu told INEC that the congresses are going ahead as planned for September 27, 2025, Damagum said they have been postponed.

However, the congress was held in Kebbi State with official of INEC in attendance.

At the congress on Saturday, the party re-elected Alhaji Usman Bello-Suru as chairman, alongside other executives, to lead the party for another four years.

The congress, endorsed by delegates from all 21 Local Government Areas, was conducted in the presence of party stakeholders and officials of INEC.

Declaring the results, Dr. Mukhtar Lugga, Chairman of the State Delegates’ Congress, described the election as transparent, credible, and fair.

“I testify that the election was conducted peacefully and in full compliance with the law,” Lugga said.

He added that 38 other executive officers were duly elected by delegates drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state.

He commended the delegates for their patience, orderliness, and commitment throughout the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, Bello-Suru thanked party members for their confidence and pledged to work with his colleagues to strengthen the PDP in Kebbi State.

“We shall work together as a family to reposition our party, reconcile aggrieved members and ensure PDP regains its rightful place in Kebbi politics,” he said.

Also speaking, former PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Aminu Bande, congratulated the new executives and urged them to foster party unity.

Bande said: “The outcome of this congress reflects the trust of delegates.

“I urge the leadership to build bridges, carry everyone along and prepare PDP for future victories.”

Some of the re-elected executives include Hussaini Abdullahi-Raha as Deputy Chairman, and Abubakar Bawa-Kalgo as Secretary.

Others were Haruna Mai-Jega, Vice Chairman (Kebbi Central), Musa Dagwaya, Vice Chairman (Kebbi South), and Jibril Muhammad, Vice Chairman (Kebbi North).

The congress also elected Aliyu Komo as Financial Secretary, Sani Dododo as Publicity Secretary, and Garba Liman-Boma as Organising Secretary.

The positions of Legal Adviser, Woman Leader, and Youth Leader went to Nura Bello, Rabi’atu Umar, and Abdullahi Muhammad-Bunza respectively.