INEC ‘ll no longer keep sensitive election materials with CBN – Chairman

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that sensitive electoral materials will no longer be routed through the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) beginning with the Ekiti State governorship election.

According to him, this decision is to guarantee that electoral materials for the lined up elections are not compromised.

The INEC Chairman stated this while responding to questions in an ongoing dialogue in Elections in Abuja.

Several individuals and groups have raised serious concern about the sanctity of elections materials kept with the CBN, after stories about the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed that he is a card-carrying member of the ruling All Progressives Congress indicating interest in contesting for the country’s presidential seat.