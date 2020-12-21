The Independent National Electoral Commission has issued a fresh Certificate of Return to Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the winner and duly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to represent the Cross River North Senatorial District.

This was sequel to the judgment of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, which declared Hon. Jarigbe as the candidate of the party which won the election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Thursday affirmed the judgment of an FCT High Court, which had earlier declared Jarigbe as duly elected PDP candidate for the December 5 Cross River North Senatorial District seat.

The Certificate of Return was handed over to him on Monday.