INEC disowns fake recruitment advert, warns Nigerians against fraudsters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a strong warning to the public to ignore a fake recruitment advert making the rounds on social media platforms.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Wednesday, the electoral body disowned the circulating notice, which falsely claims that it is currently recruiting for various positions.

The fraudulent advert directs applicants to a fake website—inecrecruitment.com.com—to submit their personal details.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake advertorial currently circulating on social media, giving the impression that the Independent National Electoral Commission is recruiting for various positions.

“The impostor behind this illicit recruitment exercise also asked would-be respondents to log on to an equally fake portal – inecrecruitment.com to complete their applications.

“But INEC does not have any such portal,” the statement read.

INEC made it clear that it is not conducting any recruitment exercise at the moment, urging the public not to fall prey to the scam.

“The commission hereby calls on the public to disregard this fraudulent call for applications. The commission IS NOT recruiting. Do not fall victim to the antics of criminal elements,” the statement continued.

