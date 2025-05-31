INEC deploys six newly sworn-in RECs, redeploy others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday deployed the newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to fill existing vacancies in six states and redeployed some existing ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six RECs were deployed shortly after they took oath of office at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The new RECs are Dr. Sa’ad Idris, Director-General of The Electoral Institute; Dr. Johnson Sinikiem; Feyijimi Ibiyemi; Mukhtar Gajiram; Chukwuemeka Ibeziako; and Umar Garba.

Idris was deployed to Gombe State, Sinikiem to Cross River State, Ibiyemi to Ogun State, Gajiram to Taraba State, Ibeziako to Abia State; and Garba to Sokoto State.

Sinikiem and Gajiram were reappointed for a second term in office, Idris and Feyijimi Saseyi Ibiyemi are career staff of the Commission.

Before the appointment, Ibeziako was a private legal practitioner, while Garba also had years of experience in the private sector.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a remark at the brief ceremony, said that with the deployment of the six RECs, all vacancies had been filled in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Yakubu urged the RECs to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He advised them to focus on their responsibilities, be guided by the electoral legal framework, code of conduct for RECs, as well as the commission’s operation guidelines.

He also advised them to act in line with their oath of office and prudently manage the commission’s resources entrusted to them.

Yakubu added: “Your appointment is a full-time and not part-time responsibility.

“You must provide leadership and exercise effective supervision.

“You can only succeed in this responsibility when you are knowledgeable about the commission’s activities, particularly the innovations introduced in election management.”

The INEC boss emphasised the need for them to operate within the limits of their delegated powers and responsibilities.

Yakubu said: “You must never act independently or think that you can act in violation of the law, regulations and guidelines or defy the commission without consequences.

“We will hold you accountable for your actions and inactions.

“We will not hesitate to deal with acts of defiance, indiscretion or transgression on the part of any REC.”

Idris, who spoke on behalf of the new RECs, lauded President Bola Tinubu, chairman of INEC, and members of the commission for the opportunity given to them to serve.

He pledged that they would serve diligently and they would not take lightly the noble call to serve Nigeria.

He said: “As we assume the new role, we do so with a clear understanding of the weight of the responsibility before us.

“The role of a REC is central to the integrity of our electoral process and the sustenance of democracy.

“We are fully aware that the credibility of elections rest not only on systems and structures but also on character and commitment to those entrusted to manage them.”

Idris assured INEC and Nigerians of their total dedication and loyalty to the values and objectives of the commission.

He added: “We pledge to discharge our duties with utmost integrity, impartiality, and professionalism.

“We are committed to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, and the Guidelines, Regulations and all policies of the Commission in all circumstances.

“We are also deeply committed to promoting voter education, encouraging citizens participation, and ensuring that every vote counts.

“We will work tirelessly with stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organisations, the media, and security agencies, to build trust and strengthen the electoral process in our states of deployment.”

Idris commended Yakubu’s visionary and exemplary leadership, which he said had continued to inspire confidence, trust and transparency in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the commission also redeployed some existing RECs.

They included Aminu Idris to the Federal Capital Territory, Prof. Gabriel Yomeri to Rivers State, Dr. Hale Longpet to Kwara State, Dr. Agundu Tersoo to Kogi State, Mahmuda Isa to Zamfara State, Mohammed Sadiq to Plateau State, and Mohammed Nura to Adamawa State.

Others are Prof. Saidu Ahmed to Kaduna State, Umar Ibrahim to Bauchi State, Isha Ehimeakhe to Bayelsa State, and Obi Effanga to Akwa Ibom State.

