INEC declares Zamfara by-election inclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency bye-election in Zamfara State inconclusive.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Professor Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University Gusau, made the declaration on Sunday.

He said the declaration followed the cancellation of results from some polling units in Sakajiki and Kambarawa wards.

Sa’adu said the total number of registered voters in the affected polling units stood at 5,446, while 3,265 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were collected in those areas.

Also Read:

He explained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 7,001 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 5,339 votes, leaving a margin of 1,662 votes.

He stated that the margin was less than the total number of PVCs collected in the cancelled polling units, therefore, the election cannot be concluded.

The electoral umpire sited Sections 24 sub section 2 and 3, Section 47 sub section 3, and Section 51 sub section 2 of the Electoral Act, 2022 as reasons for declaring the election inconclusive

The retuning officer also said that the two registration areas affected by the cancellation were: Sakajiki Ward, with two polling units affected, having 1,357 registered voters, and 1,298 PVCs collected; and Kambarawa Ward, with three polling units affected and having 4,088 registered voters and 1,964 PVCs collected.

Sa’adu, therefore, declared the election inconclusive, pending the conduct of a supplementary poll in the affected polling units.

He said INEC would announce a new date for rerun election in the five affected polling units across Sakajiki and Kyambarawa wards.

Post Views: 5