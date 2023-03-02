INEC declares Reps election inconclusive in Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Sokoto State has clarified that only one out of the total number of 11 House of Representatives elections was concluded while the remaining 10 remain inconclusive in the state.

This is apart from all three senatorial districts which have also been declared as inconclusive by the various returning officers in each of the three Senatorial district headquarters in the state.

According to the result made available to our correspondent, the PDP’s candidate scored 24,792 while the APC candidate got 22,497 votes.

The returning officer, Prof. Abubakar Junaidu, however, declared Umar Yabo of PDP as the winner of the election and returned elected.

In his acceptance speech, Yusuf thanked the people of the two local government areas for finding him worthy of their representation at the lower chamber and promised not to let the electorate down as a member of parliament.