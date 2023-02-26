INEC declares Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Reps election inconclusive

The result of the Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives election has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer, Dr Adams Baba, disclosed this at the collation centre in Kabba, Kogi on Sunday.

Baba said the declaration was due to the difference between the margin of winner and voided results in two polling units.

He said that the difference of the results between the winner, Salman Idris of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kolawole Matthew, was less than the number of registered voters in the cancelled polling units.

“The ADC candidate polled 13,867 while the APC polled 13,605, leaving just 262 votes difference, whereas the number of PVC collected in the cancelled polling units of Iya in Otu ward, Kabba/Bunu LGA is 485 and Open Space polling unit in Egbeda ward of Ijumu LGA 100.

“The two figures added together is far higher than the 262 vote difference between the winner and the runner up,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no date has been fixed for a rerun election in the affected polling units.