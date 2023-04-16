INEC declares APC winner of Giwa Assembly seat in Kaduna

The independent National Electoral Commission has declared Awwal Umar of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the supplementary election for Giwa West House of Assembly seat in Kaduna State.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Maryam Suleiman, made the declaration of the results in Giwa on Saturday.

Sulaiman said Umar scored 15,603 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bello Mu’azu, of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 14,897 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, Awwal Umar of the APC is returned elected,” she said.

INEC had declared the initial March 18 election as inconclusive following irregularities discovered in Galadimawa and Kidandan Wards, leading to Saturday’s supplementary poll.