INEC declares APC candidate winner of Taraba Assembly by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abner Shittu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Karim 1 State Constituency by-election in Taraba State.

Mustapha Sa’ad, Returning Officer for the by-election, made the declaration on Sunday in Karim Lamido, after the collation of votes.

He said the APC candidate polled 5,901 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ali Kanda, of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), who got 5,527 votes.

Sa’ad also said that Dr. Badina Garba of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 2,069 votes to come third.

“The by-election conducted in five council wards of Karim 1 State Constituency saw APC score the highest number of lawful votes and is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the by-election was conducted as a result of the resignation of Dr. Mike Dio-Jen (PDP), who is now the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

