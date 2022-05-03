INEC confirms zero causality in Zamfara office inferno

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that no causality was reported at the fire incident that gutted its office in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area of Zamafara State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja Tuesday.

Okoye said the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Zamfara, Prof. Sa’idu Ahmed, reported that INEC office in Kauran Namoda local government area was gutted by fire.

Okoye said the tragic incident occurred around 11pm on Monday.

“No casualties were reported while critical materials such as Permanent Voters’ Cards and registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise stored in fireproof were saved.

“However, the building was extensively damaged.

“A number of fixed and movable office furniture were destroyed in spite of the best effort of the Zamfara Fire Service and the spirited efforts of good Samaritans to contain the inferno.”

Okoye said the attention of the Nigeria Police had been drawn to the incident.

He added that the Nigeria police and fire service had commenced investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire and advise the commission for further action.