INEC Chairman swears in 19 new RECs

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday swore in 19 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), charging them to ensure strict compliance with the law.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yakubu said that they must ensure transparency and non-partisanship in their conduct.

“Furthermore, you will also interact with various stakeholders. You should maintain the established practice of consultation with them.

“However, in dealing with the general public, you should be guided by the provisions of the commission’s Code of Conduct.

“You should not be visitors to government houses and must never hold unofficial meetings with politicians, even after official working hours.

“All matters pertaining to official responsibilities should be conducted in the office attended by the relevant staff and properly documented. This is your best protection against mischief. Do not compromise the neutrality of the Commission or create the perception of partisanship,” he said.

Yakubu also advised them to ensure that their loyalty was to Nigeria, adding that INEC must continue to ensure that the choice of Nigerians on election day prevailed.

“I urge you to settle down quickly and familiarise yourselves with the demands of your new responsibilities, always bearing in mind our commitment to free, fair, credible, transparent and verifiable elections.

“With exactly 113 days to the 2023 General Election, we are aware that the task ahead of us is not easy but we must never disappoint Nigerians.

“Our loyalty is to Nigeria and our allegiance is to Nigerians. Only their votes should determine winners in the 2023 General Election. Nothing more, nothing less.

“There should be no deviation from this path of honour and integrity,” he said.

He said that the only means for voter accreditation in the 2023 general election was the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) while results will be uploaded to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on Election Day as provided by law.

The new RECs included Uzochukwu Chijioke- Abia, Nuru Yunusa- Adamawa, Queen Elizabeth Agu- Anambra, Mohammed Nura -Bauchi, Samuel Egwu-Benue, Yomere Oritsemolebi-Cross River, Onyeka Ugochi-Ebonyi and Obo Effanga- Edo.

Others were Ayobami Salami-Ekiti, Umar Ibrahim-Gombe, Sylvia Agu-Imo, Muhammad Bashar-Jigawa, Abdu Zango-Kano, Yahaya Ibrahim-Kastina, Ahmed Garki-Niger, Agboke Olaleke-Osun, Agundu Tersoo-Plateau, Nura Ali-Sokoto and Ibrahim Abdullahi –Yobe.





