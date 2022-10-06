INEC Chairman, Ardo, Arase join Adegboruwa, Aniagolu-Okoye for GOCOP Confab’22

All is now set for the 2022 annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers billed for Thursday (today) at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos as the Keynote Speaker and Panellists are now in town for the epoch event.

The Chairman, 2022 Conference Committee, Ken Ugbechie, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Ugbechie was quoted in a press statement by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Remmy Nweke, as having said that the Keynote Speaker and Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is live in Lagos for the conference to be presided over by the Founder, Centre for Alternative Policy Perspectives and Strategy, Dr. Umar Ardo, who arrived on Wednesday.

Ugbechie also confirmed that a former Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Solomon E. Arase, arrived Lagos on Wednesday to join other panellists, namely: human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, and Dr. Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, Regional Director, Ford Foundation (West Africa).

This is coming as GOCOP on Wednesday successfully hosted its 2022 strategy meeting with partners made up of heads of corporate communications in public and private organisations, and key players in the public relations and advertising industry in the country.

The statement recalled that the theme for the 2022 conference is: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

Ugbechie noted that the GOCOP 2022 annual conference attracted partnerships from several government and corporate institutions, including Delta, Lagos, Benue and Ebonyi States, National Insurance Commission; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency; Chevron Nigeria Limited; and Niger Delta Development Commission.

Other partners are Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Globacom, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Plc, Nigerian Communications Commission, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, First Bank Plc, Nigeria Liquefied National Gas Limited, The Presidency, Wema Bank and Nigeria Ports Authority among others.

Ugbechie assured that GOCOP is set to ensure a successful conference this year.

He enjoined stakeholders to play by the rules, especially politicians, now that they have signed the peace accord for the 2023 general elections.