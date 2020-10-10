In fulfilment of its pledge to continue promoting transparency in the electoral process using technology, the Independent National Electoral Commission said it has made progress in uploading election results from Polling Units during Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

According to INEC, the results were uploaded on its result view portal.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on August 6 introduced a dedicated public election result viewing portal, known as: “The INEC Result Viewing portal.”

At the Ondo election, therefore, results from 2,518 polling units out of the 3,009 units in 18 Local Governments across the state were uploaded on the portal as at 7:50pm on Saturday.

NAN reports that the uploading of results from the 168 PUs in Akoko South West LG had been completed, while in Akoko South East, result of 174 out of 176 polling units had been uploaded.

For Akoko North West LG, INEC said it has also uploaded results from 155 PUs out of the 166 PUs, while results for 96 PUs out of the 106 units in Akure North LG have been uploaded on the portal.

Also for Ese Odo LG, results from 69 of the 126 PUs have been uploaded.

So are 294 results out of the 302 polling units in Akure South, while 150 PUs results of the 151 PUs in Ifedore had been uploaded.

The commission has also uploaded results from 120 out of 132 PUs in Irele LG, 214 out of 266 in Okitipupa, and 210 out of 218 in Owo.

To strengthen election management process and enhance transparency of the system, the portal, which could be accessed by logging onto: https://inecelectionresults.com, is to enable Nigerians view results from polling units in real time on election day.

The portal was introduced alongside the Z-pad, a tablet with dual functions of uploading of scanned copies of election results at Polling Units to the portal, as well as a secondary authentication mechanism to support the smart card readers on voters’ verification on election day.

The instruments went for test running during the August 8 Nasarawa Central State Constituency by-election in Nasarawa State and subsequently deployed for the September 19 Edo State governorship election.