The Independent National Electoral Commission has appointed Cyril Omorogbe as new Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa State.

Winifred Ifougha, INEC Head of Department, Voters Education, announced the appointments in a statement on Saturday in Yenagoa.

He said Osaretin Imahiyereobo was also appointed as Administrative Secretary.

Ifougha said Omorogbe has since resumed duties after the conclusion of handing over formalities with his predecessor, Monday Tom, on July 29.

He said the new Administrative Secretary, a Director with the commission, had also resumed duty.

“The administrative secretary formally took over from his predecessor, Mr Edwin Enabor, who had proceeded on pre-retirement leave,” Ifougha said.

—