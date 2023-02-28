INEC announces PDP’s Shekarau as winner of Kano Central as NNPP candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared erstwhile Governor Ibrahim Shekarau of the New Nigerian Peoples Party as the winner of Kano Central Senatorial District seat.

Returning Officer Prof. Tijani Darma who declared the results on Monday in Kano, said Shekarau polled 456,787 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Alhaji Abdulkarim Zaura of the All Progressives Congress, who polled 168, 677 votes, and Hajiya Laila Buhari of the Peoples Democratic Party with 55,237 votes.

Shortly after the declaration, NNPP’s agent, Shehu Usman, accused INEC of refusing to replace Shekarau who defected from the party to the PDP.

He lamented that despite a court order directing INEC to accept the name of a fresh candidate, Alhaji Rufai Hanga, the commission refused to comply.

Similarly, APC’s agent, Alhaji Yusuf Atta, urged INEC to declare the party’s candidate, Abdulkarim Zaura, who came second as the winner because Shekarau did not participate in the election.

However, the INEC Returning Officer urged them to report their complaints to INEC and the election tribunal that would be set up.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Hanga did not make the final list of senatorial candidates released by INEC.

The electoral umpire instead published the name of Shekarau as the NNPP candidate, arguing that he has yet to inform the commission officially that he has left the NNPP and was no longer its senatorial candidate.

INEC said until that was done, as required by the Electoral Ect, it could not replace Shekarau’s name.