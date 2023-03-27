INEC announces date for Adamawa, Kebbi rerun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the date for all outstanding governorship, national and state assembly supplementary elections.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday.

“Arising from its meeting held today, the INEC has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and state assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023,” Oyekanmi said.

He said a detailed official statement will follow shortly.

The February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the March 18 governorship and states assembly elections witnessed cancellation and some inconclusive elections in some areas across the country.