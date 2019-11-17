The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the adjournment of the collation of results from Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State to 9am on Monday.

Out of the 21 local government areas in the state, the results of 19 had been announced before the suspension by INEC.

Only those of Ibaji and Lokoja local government areas are outstanding.

Governor Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress is in clear lead in 11 local governments, while his closest opponent is Engr. Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Wada has already rejected the outcome of the election though he had the lead in eight local governments.