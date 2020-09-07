An industrialist, Chief Alex Ajipe, has called for police investigation to determine the cause of the death of three persons alleged to have died of toxic waste in the Omotosho Forest Reserve in Ondo State.

Ajipe, who is the Chairman, Ondo/Linyi Industrial Hub, made the call at a press conference in Akure on Monday.

Reacting to the mysterious deaths of the three men on September 2 in the Omotosho Forest Reserve, Okitipupa, Ondo State, the chairman said it was important for the Police to thoroughly investigate the deaths of the three persons.

The deceased include: Akinmusire Monday (35), Samuel Louis (45) and Ododolewa Adebowale (19), were all residents of Akinfosile in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the men had gone to the forest reserve in Okitipupa to fell trees to sell as firewood, but met their untimely death under mysterious circumstances.

Ajipe urged the Police to carry out proper investigation and conduct autopsy on the deceased persons, said to have died as a result of toxic waste in the forest.

He said currently, seven different companies were within the industrial hub, and that all national and state agencies that monitor and control environmental issues had offices within the hub.

According to Ajipe, all industries within the hub have been complying with all the rules and regulations in respect of environmental standards as provided for by the nation’s constitution.

He said: “All agencies in charge of environmental control in Nigeria have their presence in the hub and all companies within the hub have no choice than to comply with all the rules and regulations as laid down by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am stating here categorically that none of the companies here can dare to do what runs contrary to the dictates of our laws in this country.

“Their operation is in tandem with international standards.

“We (management) personally invited all industrial unions to organise their various members in companies within the industrial hub.

“Whilst we appreciate the Nigerian police for their prompt action, we urge them to do a thorough investigation of the incident and come out with the facts.”