The National Industrial Court sitting in Enugu has begun hearing on a trade dispute between Prof. Emmanuel Ejiogu and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Ejiogu, a lecturer at the Department of Sociology, had approached the court through his lawyer, Max Ozoaka, to challenge an alleged delay in the confirmation of his appointment.

In his statement of claims, Ejiogu said he was employed by UNN in 2014.

He said prior to the appointment, he was a lecturer in a South Africa university.

He said he returned to Nigeria out of his zeal to serve his country.

Ejiogu said he became agitated when the institution failed to confirm his appointment in 2015.

Consequently, he decided to approach the court, urging it to compel UNN to confirm his appointment without further delay.

Ozoaka said that while his client was in court, the institution sent him a sack letter on December 4, 2020.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, Counsel for UNN, Chief Mike Ajogwu (SAN), opted for an out of court settlement.

However, Ozoaka said although his client was not opposed to out of court settlement, they would apply for an interlocutory injunction restraining the institution from executing the sack letter.

Responding, Justice O.O. Arowosegbe said there was no need for the motion for injunction since both parties had agreed to settle out of court.

Arowosegbe adjourned the matter to March 10, 2021 for report on the proposed settlement.