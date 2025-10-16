inDrive speaks after passenger accused driver of plotting with thugs to rob her

Global mobility and urban services platform, inDrive, has reacted to allegations that one of its drivers conspired with thugs to rob a passenger in Lagos.

The controversy started when the passenger shared a screenshot showing the man’s ID and alleging that he plotted with robbers to rob her during a ride.

Her post read: “If you order a ride and you see him, please cancel. He’ll pretend something is wrong with his car and park so his gang can rob you.

“All of his door handles except the driver’s side are broken. You can’t get out. I literally had to climb out through the driver’s side while he was pretending to fix the light and was on a call.”

Her tweet went viral, garnering over 5.5 million views, with the man’s face and a disclaimer message about him being reshared.

As the InDrive driver’s image trended, he came online to share his side of the story about what happened.

The driver denied the allegations in a detailed video statement circulating on social media.

He explained that his car genuinely broke down near the Ilupeju pedestrian bridge, forcing him to pull into a nearby street for safety.

He further claimed that after he parked, two men appeared and demanded N20,000 from him.

While he tried to fix his vehicle, he said, the passenger began speaking with the men and negotiated a lower amount.

He said: “That was how the guy left me and went to her. “He told her to give N15,000. She said N15,000 is too much, that she’ll give N4,000.

“They later agreed to N8,000, which she transferred to them.”

He added that he later completed the trip, dropping one of the passengers off before continuing to Mafoluku, Oshodi.

The driver added: “She even paid my fare separately when we got to her house. She didn’t complain or say anything until the next day when I saw my face online.”

In a swift reaction, the passenger rejected the driver’s explanation and suggested taking the matter to the police.

She wrote: “Can we both settle this at the station since I am lying?”

Also Read

In a response on Thursday, October 16, inDrive said it is conducting a comprehensive review of the incident.

The company said: “We’ve reviewed the case and found no inconsistencies in the driver’s version.

“The review continues as we’re still trying to reach the passenger. We remain committed to ensuring fairness and safety for everyone.”

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that the command is aware of the incident, calling on both parties to come forward and narrate their side of the story rather than engage in war of words on social media.

“The Lagos State Police Command is aware of the widely circulated post and is inviting the concerned parties to come forward. The parties may reach out to me via call or WhatsApp on 09055390070 for a direct link-up,” she wrote on X.