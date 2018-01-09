Indiscriminate use of Ibuprofen causes stomach ulcer – PSN

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria on Tuesday warned against self-medication and particularly misuse of Ibuprofen which could expose one to stomach ulcer.

Jelili Kilani, the PSN Chairman, FCT Chapter, gave the indication in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Kilani, who is also the Assistant Director, Drug Information Services, National Hospital, Abuja, identified Ibuprofen as a pain reliever.

According to the pharmacist, the drug is supposed to be used based on prescription by a medical expert.

He condemned the rate at which people abused the medicine, saying that such uncontrolled usage could bring about body pains and other negative reactions.

The association chief said the consistent use of Ibuprofen could damage the internal body system.

Kilani said: “Ibuprofen is used for the treatment of mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever caused by many and diverse diseases, and also for treating menstrual cramps.”

The chairman said that in spite of the positive effect of the drug, with regard to fast relieve of pains, if not used according to prescription it could do more harm than good to our health.

Kilani explained: “Ibuprofen should not be taking indiscriminately because it affects the gastro intestinal system and the stomach lining, leading to stomach ulcer.

“Most times, body pains is a manifestation of illness within, and consistent taking of the medicine without medical diagnosis, you are compounding your health challenge.

“Such practice will increase cost of treatment of infirmity, and could be suicidal when detected later.

“We should desist from self-medication and seek medical advice for proper and timely intervention.

“Medicine should be used based on doctor’s prescription, to avoid collateral damage to your body system.”

Kilani, however, urged the general public to desist from self-medication and consult medical doctors, when faced with any health challenge, for proper diagnosis and medication.