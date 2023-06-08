Indigenes Rights Law: Rhodes Vivour cautions Lagos Speaker, Obasa

The opposition Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos for the 2023 election, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has condemned the comments made by Speaker, State’s House of Assembly Mudasiru Obasa, that the house will make laws to protect the property right of indigenes.

The LP Chieftain cautioned the Speaker against laws that will divide Lagos residents along ethnic lines.

He warned that any enacted law that seeks to reverse property rights in favour of the indigenous people of Lagos state at the expense of other residents is divisive and not in the economic interest of Lagos.

Rhodes Vivour stated this in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Thursday

Recall that Mudashiru Obasa had in his acceptance speech after his re-election as the Speaker said lawmakers will go to any length in protecting the State indigenes even if it means reversing existing law.

Rhodes Vivour described the move as an attempt to undermine the fundamental right of residents as enshrined in the country’s constitution, adding that well-meaning Lagosians should resist “the divisive bill”

He also said that in considering such legislation, the Speaker has disregarded the Nigerian constitution, adding the law will discourage the participation of local and international investors in Lagos’ economy.