Former Governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has been asked to resign as the party’s boss following his indictment by the Edo State Government.

The President, South South Buhari Anti-Corruption Group, Imafidon Peter Odion, in a statement on Sunday, also called on Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to declare Oshiomhole wanted over his indictment by the state’s judicial commission.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the construction of the Edo Specialist Hospital and supply of equipment for the hospital had indicted the former governor for breach of the state’s Public Procurement Law.

The Chairman of the commission, Justice James Oyomire (rtd), who presented the commission’s findings to Governor Obaseki at Government House in Benin City on Thursday, had said the award of the contract for the construction of the hospital was fraught with breaches of the state’s procurement laws.

Reacting, the anti-corruption group urged Governor Obaseki to match words with action and “ensure that whoever is indicted is made to face the law”.

Recall that Obaseki, while receiving the report of the judicial commission, had assured that anyone found culpable, no matter how highly-placed, would be called to account for their action.

The group urged the governor to put sentiment aside and ensure that those who were involved in the scandal were made to face the law, while also giving them fair hearing.

It said in the statement: President Muhammadu Buhari government is known to have zero tolerance for corruption and the indictment of Adams Oshiomhole will be a yard stick to measure the seriousness of this fight by APC against corruption.

“If the corruption case against Oshiomhole is handled with levity, nobody will take this APC-led government serious.

“This government should ensure there is no sentiment attached to this case.

“The case should be looked into with seriousness and Oshiomhole should be asked to resign as party’s National Chairman in other to avoid undue influence from the Federal Government, the party at the national and state levels.”