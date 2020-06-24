The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned an Indian, Rahul Pathania, and a vessel, M.V Bount, before Justice RIlwan Aikawa sitting at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos State on Tuesday on a three count charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum product.

The defendant was arrested alongside the vessel by the Nigerian Navy and subsequently handed over to to the EFCC for prosecution.

One of the counts reads: “That you M.V Bount and Rahul Pathania on the 31st day of January 2020, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, conspired among yourselves to commit an offence to wit: dealing in 45 Metric Tons of petroleum product without appropriate license and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, and punishable under Section 1(7) of the same Act.”

Pathania pleaded guilty to the first count of conspiracy and not guilty on the subsequent counts.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Usman Buhari, prayed the court for a date to commence trial and also asked that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services.

Justice Aikawa adjourned the matter to October 7, 2020.