Indian lady with 72 parcels of heroin in chocolate wraps nabbed + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a 42-year-old Indian lady, Neetu Neetu, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano with 72 parcels of heroin in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

The class A drug weighing a total of 11 kilograms was recovered from her luggage after a thorough search following credible intelligence.

This was during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand via Vietnam and Doha at the arrival hall of the Kano airport on March 14, 2025.

The NDLEA said the arrest of Neetu signifies a growing attempt by drug trafficking organisations to hire white ladies and foreign nationals to move illicit drugs through the Nigerian borders.

This is a bid that vigilant NDLEA operatives have consistently frustrated with the aid of modern technological tools and proactive intelligence, says the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), in his immediate reaction to Neetu’s arrest.

