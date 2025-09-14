Indian businessman arrested over N3.9b tramadol intercepted at Nigeria airport + Video, photos

An Indian businessman, Gupta Ravi Kumar has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in connection with the seizure of 2,248,000 pills of tramadol 200mg/225mg worth N3.9 billion in street value intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

Kumar was arrested with three Nigerian accomplices: Ogunlana Noah Olanrewaju, Olushola Idrees Kayode, and Bakare Korede Muheeb.

The tramadol shipment was imported from Delhi, India, and disguised as multi-vitamins in 114 cartons, was spotted by NDLEA operatives.

The shipment arrived the import shed of the Lagos airport on an Ethiopian Airline flight on September 8, 2025.

A team of NDLEA officers who had put the consignment under surveillance swooped on a clearing agent and two drivers who were trying to move the shipment out of the airport in two trucks on September 11.

A follow up operation the following day led to the arrest of the Indian businessman as he was trying to take delivery of the consignment.

