India imposes $113m fine on Google parent company

India’s competition watchdog has imposed a fine of $9.36 rupees ($113.4 million) on Google parent Alphabet.

The country’s competition commission accused Google of abusing the dominant role of the Google Play Store by forcing app developers there to use Google’s payment system for app purchases and purchases within apps.

The competition commission also ordered the company to allow app developers to use any payment system.

The commission had earlier fined Alphabet the equivalent of $164 million for allegedly abusing the dominant role of its Android operating system to boost its main business of online searches.

Google and other Silicon Valley firms are vying for market share in India, soon to be officially the world’s most populous country.

Android phones are very popular in India.