India 2022: Flamingos off to Addis Ababa on Wednesday

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has picked 22 players for Friday’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualification final round, first leg match between Nigeria and Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. The delegation will travel to Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

After home-and-away victories over the Democratic Republic of Congo and Egypt, the Flamingos have a final hurdle to negotiate against a team that sensationally sent South Africa’s Bantwana packing with a 3-0 win in Johannesburg.

Olowookere’s girls are also to be dreaded, having scored 14 goals and conceded none in their four qualifying matches so far. They defeated DR Congo 8-0 on aggregate and handed Egypt a 6-0 aggregate spanking in the third round.

Friday’s match will hold at the Abebe Bekila Stadium in Addis Ababa starting from 4pm Ethiopia time (2pm Nigeria time) and will be superintended by Namibian officials. The return leg is already scheduled for the National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 4th June.

FLAMINGOS HEADING TO ADDIS ABABA:

Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana; Linda Jiwuaku, Jessica Inyiama

Defenders: Comfort Folorunsho; Tumininu Adeshina; Olamide Oyinlola; Josephine Edafe; Miracle Usani; Confidence Nwoha; Mistura Yusuf

Midfielders: Blessing Emmanuel; Taiwo Afolabi; Chidera Okenwa; Joy Igbokwe

Forwards: Omowunmi Bello; Mercy Itimi; Alvine Dah-Zossu; Anastasia Atume; Opeyemi Ajakaiye; Yetunde Ayantosho; Bisola Mosaku; Raheemot Adebayo