India 2022: 35 Flamingo players to camp for DR Congo

Head Coach, Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere has invited 35 players to the camp of the U17 Girls’ National Team, as they commence preparations for next month’s 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Flamingos started a qualifying campaign for the championship two years ago, defeating their Guinean counterparts home and away, before the global coronavirus pandemic compelled world football –governing body, FIFA to jettison the process and forget the 2020 competition altogether.

However, just like it has done with the U20 Women’s World Cup, FIFA has retained the designated host nation for the 2020 event, India as host for the 2022 finals. The championship will hold 11th-30th October.

The Flamingos will start their campaign for this year’s finals when they play away to the U17 girls of DR Congo in Kinshasa on 6th March 2022. The return leg is scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 19th March.

All invited players have been advised to report to the Chida Hotel, Abuja on Monday, 7th February.

Those invited include; Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Nasarawa Amazons); Faith Omilana (Honey Baggers); Jessica Inyama (Immaculate Queens); Odinaka Nweke (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Sharon Onwere (Skillful Feature); Loveth Boigyande (Honey Baggers); Vera Samuel (Royal Queens); Comfort Folorunsho (Delta Queens); Blessing Sunday (Edo Queens); Mistura Yusuf (FC Robo); Tumininu Adesina (Naija Ratels); Sandra John (Rivers Angels); Olamide Oyinlola (Naija Ratels)

Midfielders: Imoh Jones (Ibom Angels); Obianuju Akwubo (Osun Babes); Joy Igbokwe (Mees Palace); Taiwo Aseere (Honey Baggers); Mary Popoola (Sunshine Queens); Aminat Folorunsho (Lakeside Academy); Blessing Solomon (Taraba Queens); Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Cynthia Mega (Prince Eletu Queens); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels); Olaronke Ola (Royaltom Queens)

Forwards: Priscilla Omeje (Nasarawa Amazons); Precious Daniel (Waco Girls); Alvine Dah-Zossu (Osun Babes); Halimat Yusuf (Kwara Ladies); Chidera Okenwa (Heartland Queens); Mercy Itimi (Bayelsa Queens); Aminat Bello (SGH Amazons); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens); Raheemot Adebayo (FC Robo); Onyinyechi Kalu (Imo Angels); Kesiena Ojiyoiwi (Osun Babes)