Independence: Nigeria’ll never know a better yesterday -NCPC boss

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has congratulated Nigerians as the nation marks 65th (independence anniversary.

The clergyman also prayed that the nation would never know a better yesterday.

Adegbite said this in his independence anniversary message on behalf of the Chairman of NCPC, Board, and members of staff of the commission on Wednesday in Abuja.

He extended his heartfelt felicitations to President.Bola Tinubu for the great milestones and emphasised that 65 years of nationhood was a great achievement worthy of celebrating.

“Nigeria will never know a better yesterday, rather the best is yet to come.

“There is no nation without its own challenges, but once there is a collective will by the people to make a difference, the narrative will change,” he said.

Adegbite reiterated that Nigeria would continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the comity of nations and the country was on the trajectory of greatness.

He called on all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to always proclaim that it was well with Nigeria and that no forces of darkness would destabilise the country.

He further urged Nigerians to continue to support the current administration of Tinubu in his determination to fix Nigeria.

Adegbite assured Nigerians that the dividends of democracy were already being felt by the citizens with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the government.

He also felicitated with the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for sharing the same birthday year with Nigeria.

He described her as the Mother of the nation, stating that the fact that she was on the same page with Nigeria was not by chance but providential.

“I call on Nigeria to arise and shine, for her time has come,” he prayed.