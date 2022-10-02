Independence: EEDC felicitates with Nigerians, promises uninterrupted power supply

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has felicitated with Nigerians as the country marks her 62nd Independence Anniversary, giving assurance of uninterrupted electricity supply during the celebration.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said this in an Independence Day message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Ezeh reminded EKEDC customers that “Nigeria is the only country we have, and that we all need to work together to make it a better place”.

The EEDC spokesman used the occasion of the Independence Day to wish its customers and the entire Nigerians a happy celebration, assuring them of quality service and support during the public holiday period.

He further appealed to those engaging in illegal activities that frustrate the efforts made by EEDC, such as energy theft, meter bypass, unauthorised access/connection to the grid, vandalism and others, to desist from such unpatriotic acts.

Ezeh assured customers of the company’s preparedness to attend to faults that might occur during the holiday period as operational teams would be on ground across the district offices, for this purpose.

He revealed that the company’s cash offices would be fully operational while urging customers to equally take advantage of the alternate payment channels to pay their bills and recharge their meters.

“The channels are: Collection Agent locations, Energy Pay (online) payment platform, QuickTeller and receipts for every payment made, must be obtained, with a corresponding SMS alert confirming such payments.

“Fault reports, complaints or enquires should be reported using our 24/7 call center, SMS/WhatsApp, email, or our Social Media platforms.”

Ezeh assured customers of the company’s commitment to consistently deliver improved services. NAN